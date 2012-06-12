AMSTERDAM, June 12 The euro zone's situation is far from stable, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Dutch television on Tuesday, as he was interviewed about the situation in Greece and Spain.

"The euro zone generally - we have seen Spain of course over the weekend - is still far from stable. Financial investors have insufficient confidence, certainly not in all euro zone countries," De Jager told Dutch television station RTL 7.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain to shore up its banks. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)