AMSTERDAM Oct 28 Euro zone bonds could be introduced in the long term to prevent devastating debt problems in the single currency area that have the potential to impact other countries, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said on Friday.

The ECB's current bond-buying programme to handle Europe's debt crisis poses a risk to fiscal discipline in the euro zone, said Knot, who is also president of the Dutch central bank, in a speech published on the central bank's Web site.

"I see euro bonds as a sustainable way to prevent a liquidity problem in a member country unnecessarily turning into a solvency problem and that fiscal problems in one euro country lead to a domino effect by contaminating other states," Knot said.

He said it was important to have an institutional framework for fiscal discipline and that euro bonds would be the final stage in the long term of anchoring healthy government finances.

Euro zone heavyweight Germany has opposed the idea of such jointly issued euro zone bonds, saying it would not help in the current crisis. [ID:nL5E7JO2AG]

Knot said the ECB's measures in the euro zone to handle the euro zone's debt crisis have proved useful but warned that they carried risks, especially the bond-buying programme.

"These measures have the tendency to reduce market pressure on governments to comply with budget discipline," Knot said.

"My answer here is that monetary policy cannot be the solution because the crisis has its origin in fiscal policy and the vulnerability of the banking system," he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)