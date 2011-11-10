* Poles, Czechs come out strong against two-speed Europe

* Estonia against but would rather be in than out

* Barroso says all EU should have euro

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Nov 10 Any moves to turn the euro zone into a smaller, more tightly integrated club surrounded by loosely allied countries are sure to anger central European EU members who have not yet joined the single currency, officials said on Thursday.

The notion of a two-speed Europe, mooted by German and French officials in private over the past months according to EU sources, is a concept rejected by the new, poorer EU member countries who are wary of being placed on a minor track.

A senior Polish government official, when asked about the French and German discussions, replied with the rallying cry of the Spanish republicans during the 1936-1939 Spanish civil war: "No pasaran" or "They shall not pass".

"I refuse to even speculate about so-called two-speed Europe," Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said in response to Reuters questions on the matter.

"That would go against the Czech Republic's interests."

The 10 non-euro EU members are a varied pack - from those seeking euro entry soon, such as Latvia, to the ultra-cautious Czech Republic and countries with a permanent opt-out, Britain and Denmark.

Kalousek hosted an informal dinner in Brussels on Monday for the non-euro countries, while the Euro group finance ministers held their own meeting.

Kalousek said he was unhappy the others could not at least sit in at the meetings of a body whose decisions have a huge influence on those outside.

The Czech ruling centre-right does not want further integration but it plans to join the euro eventually. It does not like debate about unifying taxes or giving up budget sovereignty.

The president of Estonia, along with Slovakia and Slovenia a former communist country that has joined the euro zone , said it was against any divisions. But if it should happen, it wanted to be in the inner circle.

The idea of a core, pared-down euro zone is likely to be strongly opposed not just by the easterners but also by the Netherlands and possibly Austria, although both would be potential members.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso strongly rejected creating any divisions in the EU in a speech on Wednesday night.

"All the European Union should have the euro as its currency. So the challenge is how to further deepen euro area integration without creating divisions with those that are not yet in it," he said.

Britain, which is adamantly outside the euro zone, is also opposed to any moves that would create a two-speed Europe. (Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Warsaw and Luke Baker in Brussels; Editing by Robert Woodward)