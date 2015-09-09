(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The impact of the European Central Bank's asset-purchase programme has been been partially reversed by the recent market repricing, the ECB's top economist Peter Praet said in remarks prepared for a speech to be delivered in Luxembourg.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Balazs Koranyi; Editing by John O'Donnell)