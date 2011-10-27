MUNICH, Germany Oct 27 The crisis deal agreed
by euro zone leaders will reduce the risks faced by monetary
policy and redraw the boundary line with fiscal policy, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on
Thursday.
European leaders struck a deal in the early hours of
Thursday to provide debt relief for Greece, recapitalise
hard-hit European banks and scale the currency bloc's bailout
fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- to
give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros. (for story click
)
"The crisis decisions should ensure that the risks for
monetary policy can be reduced markedly and the separation
between monetary and fiscal policy will become clearer again,"
Weidmann, who also heads Germany's Bundesbank, said in a speech
at a finance conference in Munich.
He added that the agreement to get Greece's bondholders to
take larger writedowns would help make the country's debt burden
more manageable.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; writing by Marc Jones)