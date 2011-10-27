MUNICH, Germany Oct 27 The crisis deal agreed by euro zone leaders will reduce the risks faced by monetary policy and redraw the boundary line with fiscal policy, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

European leaders struck a deal in the early hours of Thursday to provide debt relief for Greece, recapitalise hard-hit European banks and scale the currency bloc's bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros. (for story click )

"The crisis decisions should ensure that the risks for monetary policy can be reduced markedly and the separation between monetary and fiscal policy will become clearer again," Weidmann, who also heads Germany's Bundesbank, said in a speech at a finance conference in Munich.

He added that the agreement to get Greece's bondholders to take larger writedowns would help make the country's debt burden more manageable. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; writing by Marc Jones)