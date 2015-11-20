FRANKFURT Nov 20 The head of the Bundesbank
said on Friday that there was no reason to paint a gloomy
economic picture and that existing monetary measures still
needed time to work, remarks that play down the need for further
action by the European Central Bank.
"I see no reason to talk down the economic outlook and paint
a gloomy picture," Jens Weidmann told a conference, whose
participants included ECB President Mario Draghi. "Our forecasts
were not far off the mark."
"We should also not forget that the monetary policy measures
already taken still need time to fully feed into the economy,"
said Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's policy-setting
Governing Council.
He warned that of risks from loose monetary policy such as
exuberant financial markets. "The longer we stay in ultra-loose
monetary policy mode, the less effective this policy will become
and the more the attendant risks and side-effects will come into
play."
