By Eva Kuehnen

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 27 The crisis deal agreed by euro zone leaders will reduce the risks faced by monetary policy and redraw the boundary line with fiscal policy, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

European leaders struck a deal in the early hours of Thursday to provide debt relief for Greece, recapitalise hard-hit European banks and scale up the currency bloc's bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros. (for story click )

"The crisis decisions should ensure that the risks for monetary policy can be reduced markedly and the separation between monetary and fiscal policy will become clearer again," Weidmann, who also heads Germany's Bundesbank, said in a speech at a finance conference in Munich.

Weidmann said that governments were responsible for the sovereign debt crisis, and only they can solve it.

The Bundesbank head also said that agreeing to leverage the rescue fund carried problems with it.

"It is tied to higher risks of losses, and to increased socialisation of risks," he said, and added that the leveraging instruments are not too different from those which were partly responsible for creating the crisis, because they concealed risks.

One of the positive decisions was, Weidmann said, that the responsibility for recapitalising banks remained mainly with national governments.

He also expressed relief that the EFSF was not allowed to leverage itself through the ECB, which he said would have amounted to turning on the banknote printing press.

After the EU summit, governments announced an agreement under which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels.

Weidmann said that the agreement would help make the country's debt burden more manageable, but added that Greece must do more to consolidate its finances.

Moreover, having investors accept losses on bonds in principle reduces incentives to stick to the programme, he said, and added that Greece must fully use its savings from reduced debt to clean up its budget.

Turning to Basel III banking regulations and the stricter capital rules facing systemically important banks, Weidmann brushed aside suggestions that this might hit economic growth, adding that they reduce crises by stabilising the financial system, which in turn supports growth. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; writing by Marc Jones; editing by Anna Willard)