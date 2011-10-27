* ECB's Weidmann: EU decisions separate monetary, fiscal
policy
* Positive that EFSF is not allowed to refinance through ECB
* Risks for monetary policy are markedly reduced
By Eva Kuehnen
MUNICH, Germany, Oct 27 The crisis deal agreed
by euro zone leaders will reduce the risks faced by monetary
policy and redraw the boundary line with fiscal policy, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on
Thursday.
European leaders struck a deal in the early hours of
Thursday to provide debt relief for Greece, recapitalise
hard-hit European banks and scale up the currency bloc's bailout
fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- to
give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros. (for story click
)
"The crisis decisions should ensure that the risks for
monetary policy can be reduced markedly and the separation
between monetary and fiscal policy will become clearer again,"
Weidmann, who also heads Germany's Bundesbank, said in a speech
at a finance conference in Munich.
Weidmann said that governments were responsible for the
sovereign debt crisis, and only they can solve it.
The Bundesbank head also said that agreeing to leverage the
rescue fund carried problems with it.
"It is tied to higher risks of losses, and to increased
socialisation of risks," he said, and added that the leveraging
instruments are not too different from those which were partly
responsible for creating the crisis, because they concealed
risks.
One of the positive decisions was, Weidmann said, that the
responsibility for recapitalising banks remained mainly with
national governments.
He also expressed relief that the EFSF was not allowed to
leverage itself through the ECB, which he said would have
amounted to turning on the banknote printing press.
After the EU summit, governments announced an agreement
under which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent
losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce
Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels.
Weidmann said that the agreement would help make the
country's debt burden more manageable, but added that Greece
must do more to consolidate its finances.
Moreover, having investors accept losses on bonds in
principle reduces incentives to stick to the programme, he said,
and added that Greece must fully use its savings from reduced
debt to clean up its budget.
Turning to Basel III banking regulations and the stricter
capital rules facing systemically important banks, Weidmann
brushed aside suggestions that this might hit economic growth,
adding that they reduce crises by stabilising the financial
system, which in turn supports growth.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; writing by Marc Jones; editing by
Anna Willard)