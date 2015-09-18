PARIS, Sept 18 Greece will have to continue to carry out economic reforms in order to remain in the euro zone, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Greeks are due to vote in a general election on Sunday, and the winner will need to oversee deep economic reforms required for an 86 billion euro ($98 billion) bailout brokered in August, a recapitalisation of the country's banks, and the unwinding of capital controls imposed to prevent an implosion of the financial system.

"Greece must continue to reform in such a way as to be able to stay in the euro zone," Coeure told a conference in Paris. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)