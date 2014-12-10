BRUSSELS Dec 10 The euro zone's fiscal stance
is appropriate, but governments need to coordinate structural
reforms to ensure the euro zone economy does not become stuck in
low growth and low inflation, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure said.
Coeure said that the ECB had to prove convincingly that it
would bring inflation back towards its target of below, but
close to 2 percent over the medium term, but it could only do so
if other institutions and governments played their part.
"I see the risk that the euro zone economy would stabilise
on a path with low growth and low inflation," Coeure told an
economic conference on Wednesday, calling it "one percent
economics" where both growth and inflation stay around that
level.
"My belief is that it is not sustainable," he said.
He said that while EU institutions and governments were
independent, they were also interdependent on each others'
actions and that fiscal, monetary and structural policies were
all part of the mix.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)