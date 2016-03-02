FRANKFURT, March 2 The European Central bank's monetary policy has not reached the limit of what it can achieve but fiscal authorities can do more to stimulate economic growth, a top ECB policy maker said on Wednesday.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate for the second time in four months next week to stop a fall in euro zone inflation.

"I wouldn't say that monetary policy has reached its limit," Executive Board members Benoit Coeure said answering a question from a member of the European Parliament in Brussels.

"But I would agree ... that other polices, particularly fiscal policies, can contribute to growth." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)