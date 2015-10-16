BERLIN Oct 16 The euro zone needs deeper
integration to enable more economic growth and stem possible
shocks in the future, European Central Bank executive board
member Benoit Coeure told German lawmakers on Friday.
"We need to go beyond the quick fixes and intermediate
solutions that were necessary, but insufficient to make the
(European Monetary Union) strong enough to weather future crises
and to be the foundation for sustainable growth," Coeure said in
a speech in Berlin.
European Union leaders on Thursday abandoned plans to seek
faster completion of a banking union via a deposit guarantee
scheme after Germany opposed the move and had it removed from
draft conclusions prepared earlier.
In his speech in Berlin, Coeure made no reference to the
ECB's current monetary policy considerations, sticking to the
principle of the so-called quiet period ahead of the ECB's
nearing policy meeting.
