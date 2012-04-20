PRINCETON, N.J., April 20 The European Central Bank needs to monitor closely the flow of funds into Germany for the emergence of dangerous asset bubbles, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

A "worst case scenario is that liquidity that is going to Germany translates into higher asset bubbles," Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations, told a conference at Princeton University. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)