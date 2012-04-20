UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
PRINCETON, N.J., April 20 The European Central Bank needs to monitor closely the flow of funds into Germany for the emergence of dangerous asset bubbles, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
A "worst case scenario is that liquidity that is going to Germany translates into higher asset bubbles," Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations, told a conference at Princeton University. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)