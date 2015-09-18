PARIS, Sept 18 Monetary policy is on diverging
paths in the euro zone and the United States, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday, a day
after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold off for now on
raising interest rates.
"Whatever happens, and whatever the Fed's decision, the
monetary trajectories in the euro zone and the United States are
very different," he told a conference in Paris.
Coeure added that global growth prospects had darkened
overall and worsened markedly in emerging market economies.
"The risks remain on the downside, linked to uncertainties
in the global environment," he said.
Coeure added that inflation would only rise very slowly in
the euro zone and that economic activity should continue to
improve, but at a slower rate than previously thought.
