PARIS, March 13 ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that a growing competitiveness gap between members of the euro zone should be a source of concern for policy makers and he warned this could make it more difficult to keep the euro zone together.

"Increasingly larger and persistent current account deficits have resulted from significant losses of national competitiveness," Draghi told a conference in Paris. "These current account imbalances within the euro area should be a source of concern for policy makers."

Draghi noted that wage costs had risen 2.5 times as quickly in those euro zone countries which were running a balance of payments deficit compared with those in surplus.

"Member countries needs to repair and strengthen their competitiveness for the sake of their own prosperity and for the overall stability of the monetary union," he warned.

"Unless we proceed with our structural reforms all together -- and it was said several times at the beginning of the euro -- it would be difficult to keep the area together." (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas)