BERLIN Jan 10 European Central Bank policymaker
Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday he hoped Cyprus would be able to
conclude a full-fledged aid programme with international lenders
after euro zone finance ministers have discussed the issue on
January 21.
"I believe we have to reach a swift conclusion (on Cyprus).
We are still waiting for the results of an evaluation of the
Cypriot banking sector, which should come in mid-January. Then
the Eurogroup on Jan. 21 can have a first discussion," Asmussen
said in a panel discussion.
"...in the weeks following that we will hopefully be able to
conclude a fully-fledged programme," Asmussen added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she
expected a bailout for Cyprus to take time. Germany, like some
other member states, has concerns over what it sees as a lack of
transparency in the financial sector in Cyprus, a popular tax
haven for wealthy Russians.
The Mediterranean island applied for a financial rescue from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund last June
after its banks suffered huge losses on the EU-approved
writedown on Greece's debt.