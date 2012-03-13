BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
PARIS, March 13 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the euro zone's economy appears to be stabilizing but inflation risks were not currently materializing as a large output gap remained.
"We are continuously alert to the risk of inflation but this risk is not materializing at the present time," Draghi told a conference in Paris on competitiveness.
He also said the euro zone economy was stabilizing at a low level of activity. Banks should use the improvement in the economic climate, partly due to the ECB's liquidity offering, to build up their balance-sheets, including by retaining their earnings. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------