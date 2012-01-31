BERLIN Jan 31 European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen on Tuesday called for more action after 25 out of 27 EU states agreed a pact for stricter budget discipline, saying the move was only a first step towards fiscal union.

"Further ambitious measures will have to follow in order to secure a degree of fiscal coordination in the future," Asmussen told Reuters.

Asmussen also said that effective implementation of the pact, dubbed the fiscal compact, should reinforce market confidence in the sustainability of public finances in euro zone countries, all of which he expected to ratify the pact quickly. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)