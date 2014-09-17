BRIEF-Brigade Capital Management reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Radio One as of March 8
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Radio One Inc - SEC filing
PARIS, Sept 17 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Wednesday welcomed European Central Bank efforts to shore up flagging economic growth in the euro zone but said far more needed to be done.
"The ECB lived up to its responsibilities and took action to support growth but, as I said yesterday, much more needs to be done," Valls told France's lower house of parliament, adding that ECB chief Mario Draghi had signalled a readiness to take other steps if needed. (Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
March 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures declined for a second week ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 194,392 contracts on March 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, s