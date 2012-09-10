* Merkel ally Kauder: ECB has reached limit of mandate with
debt plan
* Lawmaker from Merkel sister party says plan "hugely
hazardous"
* German Constitutional Court to rule on bailout fund
Wednesday
BERLIN, Sept 10 The European Central Bank's
plans to buy the debt of troubled euro zone states calls its
independence into question and takes it to the limits of its
mandate, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
conservatives said on Monday.
The plans for potentially unlimited purchases of bonds
issued by countries that request a European bailout and fulfil
strict domestic policy conditions has stirred anxiety in Germany
over the growing costs of the nearly three-year-old debt crisis.
The German central bank chief, Jens Weidmann, opposed the
ECB move and some conservatives share his view that the
bond-buying plans violate a taboo on financing state deficits.
They also fear it will erode the ECB's independence from
politicians.
But Merkel and the country's finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble have thrown their support behind ECB chief Mario
Draghi's plan to help euro zone states manage their debts.
"Because an ECB intervention (in the bond markets) hinges on
politically determined programmes, the bank's independence is
brought a little bit into question," Volker Kauder, the
Christian Democrats' (CDU) parliamentary leader and a close ally
of Merkel, told the Bild daily.
"The ECB has reached the border of what is permitted, also
because it is moving into the area of state financing. These are
quite simply extraordinary times," Kauder said.
But if the ECB did not act, the risks would rise, he added.
"A failure of the euro would be incalculably more costly,"
he told Bild, which has long criticised bailouts of struggling
states like Greece.
A keenly-awaited ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court on
Wednesday is expected to put aside challenges to the legality of
the euro zone's permanent new bailout fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Merkel's spokesman said on Monday the government remained
convinced the ESM was in line with the constitution despite a
new complaint filed by lawmaker Peter Gauweiler, from the CDU's
Bavaria-based sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).
"Nothing has changed (because of the latest complaint). We
also believe that nothing has changed in substance. That is the
government's position," spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
The court in Karlsruhe was considering Gauweiler's fresh
injunction request on Monday and was expected to say on Tuesday
whether it would accept it - and whether this would delay the
ruling scheduled for Wednesday on the ESM.
Kauder said he hoped for a positive verdict, describing the
ESM as "the central building block" for overcoming the crisis".
Underlining the strong feelings on the ECB plan in the more
eurosceptic wing of Merkel's coalition, another CSU politician
said Weidmann should have tried harder to block the move.
Calling the plans "wrong and hugely hazardous", Alexander
Dobrindt, the CSU's executive secretary, told the Augsburger
Allgemeine newspaper: "(I regret) that Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann did not assert himself at the decisive ECB sitting."
Dobrindt, who has been criticised for comments predicting
Greece would leave the euro zone, said he had "great sympathy"
for Gauweiler's legal challenge of the ECB decision.