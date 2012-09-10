* Merkel wins backing for stance on ECB from senior CSU ally
* Other members of CSU Bavarian sister party attack ECB
plans
* German Constitutional Court to rule on bailout fund
Wednesday
By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Sept 10 Chancellor Angela Merkel won
backing for her stance on the European Central Bank's bond
buying plans from a key leader of her Bavarian allies on Monday,
after others from the southern German party had attacked the
scheme as dangerous and possibly illegal.
ECB President Mario Draghi announced last week that the
central bank stood ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds
issued by euro zone member states, provided they put in a formal
request for aid and fulfilled strict domestic policy conditions.
The step is designed to shore up the fragile euro zone by
reducing the borrowing costs of big countries like Italy and
Spain, but it has stirred anxiety in Germany where some people
fear the ECB is venturing beyond its mandate and potentially
exposing taxpayers to billions of euros in risky debt.
Merkel has voiced support for Draghi's bond plan, telling
conservative lawmakers in a closed-door meeting on Monday that
it was consistent with ECB rules, participants told Reuters.
But members of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian
sister party to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), have
been sharply critical of the bond-buying plan, exposing
divisions in her coalition.
On Monday that changed, with Gerda Hasselfeldt,
parliamentary leader of the CSU in the Bundestag, distancing
herself from the criticism of her party colleagues and giving
her firm support to the ECB, and by implication Merkel.
"We back the ECB's independence, which Germany has fought
for particularly hard, and even concerning decisions that cause
us uneasiness," Hasselfeldt told Reuters.
"The ECB has made it clear that solidarity, also for them,
is not a one-way street. Purchases of bonds will and should only
happen when the concerned country has submitted to the diktat of
the rescue mechanism."
The support from Hasselfeldt will be welcomed by Merkel, who
has come under criticism in the conservative German media and
from some economists for tacitly endorsing Draghi's plan.
BUNDESBANK OPPOSITION
The German central bank chief, Jens Weidmann, opposed the
ECB move announced last Thursday and elements of the
conservative establishment support his view that the bond-buying
plans violate a taboo on financing state deficits. They also
fear it will erode the ECB's independence from politicians.
Bavarian Finance Minister and CSU politician Markus Soeder
said the ECB's plans went "well beyond" its mandate, raised the
risk of inflation and extended Germany's liabilities.
"In our opinion, this is a dangerous path," he said, adding
that the bank was becoming a European "super-authority".
Both Soeder and his CSU colleague Alexander Dobrindt voiced
support for another party ally Peter Gauweiler, who said on
Sunday he had filed a complaint against the ECB's plans with
Germany's Constitutional Court.
Gauweiler said the court may have to postpone its eagerly
anticipated ruling on the euro zone's new rescue fund this week
because of his complaint.
The court in Karlsruhe is expected to decide on Tuesday
whether to go head with its rescue fund ruling on Sept. 12 or
delay to consider the complaint. Merkel's spokesman said on
Monday the government expected the ruling to go ahead as
planned.
"Nothing has changed (because of the latest complaint). We
also believe that nothing has changed in substance. That is the
government's position," spokesman Steffen Seibert said.