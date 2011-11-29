* Euro zone central banks could lend to IMF for euro zone
bailouts
* The idea is one of last resort, if all else fails
* Could use existing IMF mechanisms
* ECB keeps pressure on governments to reform
By Jan Strupczewski and Paul Carrel
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Nov 29 The euro zone
is discussing the option of financing emergency help for Italy
or Spain by using money from national central banks to boost
International Monetary Fund resources - but only as a last
resort, euro zone officials said.
Italy battled to raise funds by selling 3-year bonds on
Tuesday, having to offer a euro life-time high interest rate of
nearly 7.89 percent to sell the 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion)
on offer.
With euro zone paymaster Germany opposed to the idea of the
European Central Bank acting as a lender of last resort, Italy's
rapidly growing difficulties in raising affordable finance have
fuelled expectations that it may have to turn to the European
Union or IMF for aid.
However, it is unclear whether either would have enough
resources to bail out the euro zone's third biggest economy
unless a special funding mechanism can be worked out.
"If Italy gets into trouble, euro zone countries can decide
to increase the resources of the IMF to provide money for the
bailout, and they can do that through national central banks,
who would simply print the money," one euro zone official said.
"This idea has been discussed, but it is in the background,
it is not the main scenario," the official said.
A second euro zone official said the loans could be
channeled to the IMF through its new arrangements to borrow
mechanism, while Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said
it could also involve an increase in IMF special drawing rights
(SDRs), which are used in central bank reserves.
"It could be through a general increase in resources -- of
the SDRs -- it could be through new arrangements to borrow, so
bilateral loans, and it should come from both Europe and non
European countries," De Jager told reporters on Tuesday.
A third euro zone official said that while not formally on
the agenda of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Tuesday, the issue might be discussed informally on the
sidelines, after ministers approve guidelines to leverage their
bailout fund, the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).
"Despite the attempt to leverage the EFSF, I would agree
that the IMF and European Central Bank have to be in the boat,"
a fourth source said.
LEGAL LIMITATIONS
The borrowing costs of Italy and of Spain - the bloc's
fourth biggest economy - have rocketed as markets worry about
their large debts and slow growth and doubt their ability to
implement reforms that would fix the problem.
The only institution which could easily supply the cash
needed to bail out any euro zone country is the ECB, but
European Union law forbids it from directly financing government
borrowing.
However, it allows the ECB to lend to the IMF. An opinion,
issued by the ECB on Oct 18, 2010, on the request of the
Austrian central bank, makes that clear.
"...The financing by national central banks of obligations
falling upon the public sector vis-à-vis the IMF is not regarded
as a credit facility within the meaning of the Treaty," the
official ECB opinion said.
"The ECB came to the same conclusion with regard to laws
authorising Banka Slovenije and the OeNB, respectively, to
provide payments to the IMF on the basis of bilateral agreements
with the IMF," the ECB opinion said.
RESCUE FUND FIRST
The ECB has been buying Italian and Spanish bonds on the
market, but not enough to make a big difference. Its
policymakers, led by President Mario Draghi and Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann, are resisting political pressure to ramp up these
purchases.
The central bankers want to see those countries receiving
aid strictly implementing the economic programmes tied to them,
they want governments to kick-start the euro zone EFSF bailout
fund and they want them to improve economic governance.
"We should start with the EFSF," added one euro zone central
banker.
Only if the EFSF flops and government reforms underwhelm
markets do central bankers entertain the possibility of doing
more -- and then only if that is consistent with the Treaty and
if they have rock solid political cover.
They have highlighted a Dec. 9 summit of European Union
leaders as a crunch date for governments to deliver a package to
calm markets -- a meeting before which Berlin and Paris aim to
outline proposals for a fiscal union.
In the event that these steps fail to resolve the crisis and
a euro zone break-up becomes a real risk, some policymakers at
euro zone national central banks are privately considering the
idea of working with the IMF.
"I could imagine the Eurosystem (of euro zone central banks)
playing a role if it works with another institution that brings
stronger conditionality," said one euro zone central banker,
pointing to the IMF.
But policymakers hope it will not come to that.
They hope that euro zone leaders will send a strong signal
to the markets at their summit on Dec. 9 that they are heading
towards some form of fiscal union that may end in joint debt
issuance in the future.
That would entail intrusive control of national budgets,
probably inscribed into a changed EU treaty, or a separate
agreement that would be signed by the euro zone countries only.
If the deficit of national budgets is controlled by the EU,
this should make it impossible for any country's debt to rise
too much, which would also mean that no country will ever
default, several euro zone officials said.
If that were the case, the euro zone could even remove any
reference to a risk of private bondholder losses in the treaty
on the European Stability Mechanism - if there is no possibility
of a default, the issue of such losses does not exist.
Policymakers are hoping that since the mention of such
losses escalated the debt crisis late last year, the removal of
that clause might help to restore some investor confidence.
In the meantime, euro zone leaders could agree on Dec. 9
that they would pass a detailed roadmap towards a disciplined
fiscal union, for example, at their next summit in March.
The ECB could therefore substantially step up its Securities
Market Programme, buying large amounts of euro zone bonds to
give politicians time to implement their plan and Italy and
Spain time to reform as promised.
All this could help turn market sentiment back in favour of
the euro zone and make it easier for the EFSF to find investors
for its Co-Investment Funds, officials argue, allowing the ECB
to gradually phase out the unwelcome task of bond buying.
($1 = 0.7499 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and Paul Carrel in
Frankfurt; editing by Luke Baker/Ruth Pitchford)