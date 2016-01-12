PARIS Jan 12 The European Central Bank should
focus on core inflation, which strips out energy prices and
other items, when deciding on monetary policy, a rate setter
said on Tuesday, adding that the recent fall in oil prices was
beneficial to consumers.
"I think monetary policy should rather concentrate on core
inflation," ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
"The ECB is doing what it has to do, others also have to
their job, particularly fiscal authorities," said Vasiliauskas,
who is also Lithuania's central bank governor. "For the moment,
ECB policy is effective, it works, credit growth is positive,
the real economy is expanding."
"The low oil price is the new reality. It helps the real
economy, it's good for society and the consumer," he said.
(Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in
Frankfurt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)