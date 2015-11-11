Nov 11 The European Central Bank will consider a
cut to its deposit rate and changes to its asset purchase
programme to achieve its inflation target, ECB governing council
member Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday.
"The appropriate degree of monetary accommodation has to be
maintained to fulfill our mandate," Visco said in remarks
prepared for a speech to be delivered in London.
"This may imply, as it has been stated, a change in the
size, composition and duration of the APP (Asset Purchase
Programme). The possibility to once again lower the interest
rate on the deposit facility will also be assessed."
He added the introduction of negative interest rates in the
region has been smooth and other countries seem not to have
experienced difficulties in pushing rates further into negative
territory.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)