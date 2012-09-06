BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 A meeting of the European Central Bank's governing council went well on Thursday and there was "no trouble", the head of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters.
Juncker was speaking after attending the long-awaited meeting of the ECB devoted to discussing plans for a new programme of bond buying to reduce borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.
The head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, has strongly criticised the plans, saying they encroach on the taboo against central bank funding of state budgets.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.