PARIS, June 24 Central bank easing of monetary
policy has gone about as far as it can without running the risk
of creating financial market bubbles, ECB governing council
member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.
"Monetary policy accommodation is now reaching its limits
and if it is maintained for a significant period of time it also
comes with the risk of certain negative side-effects such as new
financial imbalances," he said at a conference at the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris.
Speaking at the same conference, fellow ECB governing
council member Ignazio Visco was more sanguine about the risk of
financial bubbles emerging due to easy monetary policy.
"For the time being there are no signs that low interest
rates are provoking generalised imbalances, or that asset and
property prices are subject to speculative pressures," Visco
said.
