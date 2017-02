NEW YORK, April 23 It makes sense for the European Central Bank to wait and observe the performance of its low-interest loan operations, known as LTROs, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"It makes sense to give some time to see the full effects of the operation," Nowotny told reporters after giving a speech at New York University.

