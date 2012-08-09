PARIS Aug 9 The European Central Bank is
determined to bring down excessive risk premiums for member
states in bond markets and should be ready to act very soon, ECB
governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.
"Don't have any doubt about the determination of the
governing council and its capacity to act within the terms of
its mandate," he told Le Point magazine in an interview.
"Our operations will be of sufficient size to have a strong
impact on the markets. We should be ready to intervene very
soon, prioritizing short-term debt markets," he added.
Noyer said the mandate of the ECB included protecting the
solidity of the euro zone.
"An exit of Greece from the euro zone is not something which
we envisage," he said. "There is no plan to prepare for the exit
of any country from the euro zone."
He noted, however, that the central bank could not
substitute for political action by member states, which needed
to press ahead with reforms to reduce their debts and market
their economies more competitive.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans)