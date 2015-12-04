NEW YORK Dec 4 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on Friday said the central bank's policy decision
this week was designed to meet its own objectives, not market
expectations.
"The package was not meant to address market expectations,
it was meant to achieve our objective," Draghi said in response
to a question following a speech in New York.
The ECB's latest stimulus package on Thursday, which
included a small deposit rate cut and an extension of its asset
purchase program, disappointed investors who had hoped for more
radical action, and sent European markets into a tailspin.
