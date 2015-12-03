FRANKFURT Dec 3 The European Central Bank's
executive board members will not talk to the media or market
participants in the seven days preceding policy meetings, the
ECB said on Thursday, revising its policy after public
criticism.
The ECB had been reviewing its communication policy after it
emerged that its top officials had met market participants
immediately before some meetings of the ECB's decision-making
governing council.
Executive board member Benoit Coeure had also been
criticised after he disclosed market-moving information at a
closed-door events attended by several hedge funds, with the
text of his speech only appearing on the ECB's website the
following day.
"There is a need to avoid public speculation or any
misperceptions about meetings between members of the Executive
Board and the media and market participants," the ECB President
Mario Draghi said in a letter to members of the European
Parliament.
"We have therefore decided... that the members of the
Executive Board will refrain from meeting or talking to the
media, market participants or other outside interests on
monetary policy matters during the quiet period, i.e. in the
seven-day period prior to monetary policy meetings," Draghi
said.
