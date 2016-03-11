FRANKFURT, March 11 The European Central Bank
has not run out of tools to boost the economy and will continue
to support it until it reaches its inflation target of almost 2
percent, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on
Friday.
Liikanen, who is also the Finnish central bank governor,
joined a chorus of policymakers defending the ECB and its latest
stimulus package after President Mario stunned investors on
Thursday by appearing to rule out further rate reductions.
"We did what was essential in this situation, but it is
clear that the ECB's ability to act has not run out," Liikanen
said in an interview with Finnish broadcaster MTV. "We have the
capability and the tools if needed."
Echoing Draghi's opening statement on Thursday, he added:
"We will continue to act until inflation is close but below 2
percent in the medium-term. This is a strong commitment and we
will keep the interest rates at current or lower level for a
long time."
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Writing by Francesco
Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)