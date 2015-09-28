* Exec board members says modest recovery scenario intact
* Many banks to meet requirements with existing capital
MILAN, Sept 28 It is too soon for the European
Central Bank to discuss expanding its asset-purchase programme
because the euro zone economy is still expected to recover
modestly, an ECB executive board member said on Monday.
With both inflation and growth rates remaining stubbornly
low, markets have started pricing in an expansion of the 60
billion-euros-a-month ($67 billion) quantitative easing (QE)
scheme.
But President Mario Draghi and other ECB policymakers have
so far played down chances of that happening.
"For me it's too early to talk about concrete measures to
broaden QE," Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on the sidelines of an
event in Milan. "For the euro area as a whole the basic scenario
is still intact with regard to a modest recovery."
After six months of QE, headline consumer price inflation in
the single currency area was a paltry 0.1 percent in August,
partly due to a slump in the price of oil and other commodities,
which mirrored falls in the equity market.
Lautenschlaeger said the ECB should look through such price
swings. "We have to look through the recent volatility to see
whether the underlying economic factors have changed and that I
do not see, so for me it's still to early to talk about
(expanding QE)."
SUPERVISION
The ECB took over supervision of the euro zone's 123 largest
banks last year and is in the process of setting individual
capital requirements for those lenders as part of its
Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).
Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB's supervisory arm on
the bank's board, said many banks will be able to meet the new
requirements with capital they already have.
"Some of the SREP ratios will increase but whether that
means that a bank needs to raise capital depends on the bank's
tools," she said.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism has been complaining
about uneven supervisory standards and diverging practices
across the euro zone.
Lautenschlaeger said an ECB review found that a number of
banks under its watch do not comply with best international
governance practices, such as separating audit and risk
functions.
The ECB findings also included examples of power
concentration in individual board members, Lautenschlaeger said.
"We will require banks to follow up on these findings," she
said in a speech.
