BRUSSELS Oct 17 Heaping more responsibility on
the European Central Bank to help solve the euro zone debt
crisis would overburden it, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said
on Monday, putting the onus on the bloc's governments to act.
Stark's comments echoed remarks last week from outgoing ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet, who said the bank had done "all
it could" to fight the crisis.
Stark, one of the ECB's most experienced policymakers, is
quitting his post early in what sources say is a protest at the
bank's bond-buying programme -- a plan many in his native
Germany see as straying away from the ECB's core
inflation-fighting mandate and into the fiscal policy arena.
"To ask more of the ECB will challenge its
independence," Stark told European lawmakers in Brussels.
But he underlined the importance of finding a solution to
the debt crisis, adding: "There will be incalculable
consequences if Greece would leave the euro area."
The ECB's resistance to do more to solve the crisis comes as
governments in the bloc struggle to find a solution, despite
coming under pressure from their G20 peers at the weekend.
Germany said on Monday a summit of EU leaders next Sunday
would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone crisis,
pushing down markets that have risen in the past week on
expectations of a breakthrough.
Stark, who said he would stay at the ECB until the end of
the year, said that issuing common euro area bonds would not
provide a 'silver bullet' to kill off the debt crisis.
"Euro bonds do not offer a solution of the sovereign debt
crisis and are not a viable instrument of government financing,"
he said, before adding that "with progress towards political
union, in the end as a result of this integration euro bonds
seem to be a feasible instrument".
"But it requires a different set up, it requires the
transfer of sovereignty to the supranational level," he said.
(Reporting by Johanna Somers in Brussels, and Eva Kuehnen and
Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; Writing by Paul Carrel)