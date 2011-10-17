BRUSSELS Oct 17 Heaping more responsibility on the European Central Bank to help solve the euro zone debt crisis would overburden it, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said on Monday, putting the onus on the bloc's governments to act.

Stark's comments echoed remarks last week from outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, who said the bank had done "all it could" to fight the crisis.

Stark, one of the ECB's most experienced policymakers, is quitting his post early in what sources say is a protest at the bank's bond-buying programme -- a plan many in his native Germany see as straying away from the ECB's core inflation-fighting mandate and into the fiscal policy arena.

"To ask more of the ECB will challenge its independence," Stark told European lawmakers in Brussels.

But he underlined the importance of finding a solution to the debt crisis, adding: "There will be incalculable consequences if Greece would leave the euro area."

The ECB's resistance to do more to solve the crisis comes as governments in the bloc struggle to find a solution, despite coming under pressure from their G20 peers at the weekend.

Germany said on Monday a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone crisis, pushing down markets that have risen in the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.

Stark, who said he would stay at the ECB until the end of the year, said that issuing common euro area bonds would not provide a 'silver bullet' to kill off the debt crisis.

"Euro bonds do not offer a solution of the sovereign debt crisis and are not a viable instrument of government financing," he said, before adding that "with progress towards political union, in the end as a result of this integration euro bonds seem to be a feasible instrument".

"But it requires a different set up, it requires the transfer of sovereignty to the supranational level," he said.

For Highlights of Stark's comments to the European Parliament, click: (Reporting by Johanna Somers in Brussels, and Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; Writing by Paul Carrel)