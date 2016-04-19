LONDON, April 19 If options market pricing before this week's European Central Bank decision on interest rates is to be believed, policymakers have soothed much of the nervousness that has accompanied many of their meetings over the past year.

One-week implied volatility - a gauge of how sharp currency moves are expected to be over the next seven days - is typically used by hedge funds and other speculative investors to bet on large swings around formally scheduled events.

As this graphic reut.rs/1r9XjOD shows, it soared to long-term highs above 21 percent during Greece's banking crisis last year and has approached those levels around several ECB decisions since the announcement of quantitative easing at the start of last year.

But on Tuesday, it stood at just 9.08 percent, the lowest entry point for an ECB meeting in at least 18 months.

"This is down to central bank activity. They have been successful in curtailing fear," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

"If we go back to the 2008 crisis, aside from a couple of instances, the market has swallowed the idea that central banks will do more to ensure that we do not fall off a cliff. We have seen this again in the past six weeks."

ECB chief Mario Draghi sent the euro soaring in March by saying the bank did not expect it would make further cuts in interest rates that are now deep in negative territory.

Traders and analysts speculate he may attempt to walk back on that statement or otherwise talk down the euro after this week's meeting, but for now there are no expectations of another big blow in the bank's battle to revive growth.

The euro stood at $1.1304 on Monday, in the upper half of a 10-cent range it has held since January 2015.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)