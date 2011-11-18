FRANKFURT Nov 18 Decisions taken by
European leaders so far have not fully addressed the core of the
European debt crisis but this does not justify stretching the
role of the European Central Bank, ECB Governing Council member
Jens Weidmann said on Friday.
France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, are at odds
over whether the ECB should intervene more forcefully to halt
the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis after modest bond
purchases failed to calm markets.
"The lack of success in containing the crisis does not
justify overstretching the mandate of the central bank and
making it responsible for solving the crisis," Weidmann, who
also heads the German Bundesbank, said in a speech prepared for
delivery at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.
He stressed that "a clear commitment to our mandate is an
indispensable element of a prosperous future for the euro".
Facing rising borrowing costs as its 'AAA' credit rating
comes under threat, France has called for stronger ECB action,
adding to mounting pressure from international leaders,
including U.S. President Barack Obama.
