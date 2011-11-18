FRANKFURT Nov 18 Decisions taken by European leaders so far have not fully addressed the core of the European debt crisis but this does not justify stretching the role of the European Central Bank, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, are at odds over whether the ECB should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.

"The lack of success in containing the crisis does not justify overstretching the mandate of the central bank and making it responsible for solving the crisis," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in a speech prepared for delivery at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.

He stressed that "a clear commitment to our mandate is an indispensable element of a prosperous future for the euro".

Facing rising borrowing costs as its 'AAA' credit rating comes under threat, France has called for stronger ECB action, adding to mounting pressure from international leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)