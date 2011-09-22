BERLIN, Sept 22 France and Poland voiced
scepticism on Thursday to proposals by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to modify the EU treaty and give the bloc's highest
court the right to sue member states that break its fiscal
rules.
"We don't need any discussion over a new treaty
modification," Poland's European affairs minister, Mikolaj
Dowgielewicz, said after meeting his French and German
counterparts in Berlin.
Merkel believes the proposal would help resolve the
region's debt crisis, driven by member states' runaway spending
and in particular the inability of heavily indebted Greece to
grow out from under a debt mountain.
Poland, which does not use the euro currency but holds the
rotating presidency of the EU until the end of 2011, has said a
collapse of the euro could threaten the very existence of the
European Union.
France's European affairs minister, Jean Leonetti, also
voiced reservations over the idea of using the European Court
of Justice to further sanction profligate states as a way to
enforce the fiscal discipline Berlin holds so dear.
"At the moment we have so much to do to implement the
decisions of July 21," he said, referring to an agreement to
give Europe's current bailout fund more powers, including the
ability to give states precautionary loans buy their bonds.
The changes must be approved by national parliaments, with
key ratification from German expected to pass on Sept 29.
