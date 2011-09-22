BERLIN, Sept 22 France and Poland voiced scepticism on Thursday to proposals by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to modify the EU treaty and give the bloc's highest court the right to sue member states that break its fiscal rules.

"We don't need any discussion over a new treaty modification," Poland's European affairs minister, Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, said after meeting his French and German counterparts in Berlin.

Merkel believes the proposal would help resolve the region's debt crisis, driven by member states' runaway spending and in particular the inability of heavily indebted Greece to grow out from under a debt mountain.

Poland, which does not use the euro currency but holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of 2011, has said a collapse of the euro could threaten the very existence of the European Union.

France's European affairs minister, Jean Leonetti, also voiced reservations over the idea of using the European Court of Justice to further sanction profligate states as a way to enforce the fiscal discipline Berlin holds so dear.

"At the moment we have so much to do to implement the decisions of July 21," he said, referring to an agreement to give Europe's current bailout fund more powers, including the ability to give states precautionary loans buy their bonds.

The changes must be approved by national parliaments, with key ratification from German expected to pass on Sept 29. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Leslie Adler)