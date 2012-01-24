BRUSSELS Jan 24 EU finance ministers and
officials met on Tuesday to discuss a new treaty which aims to
tighten fiscal discipline in the euro zone, as well as other
issues in the sovereign debt crisis facing some of the 27
members of the European Union.
Following are comments after the end of the meeting:
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON FIREPOWER OF EFSF AND ESM BAILOUT FUNDS:
"The Commission has advocated reinforcement of the
comprehensive financial firewall of the European Union, composed
of the both the EFSF and the new ESM... as well as additional
IMF resources. We see that it is important that we can move on
with this matter and discuss it among ourselves and in parallel
discuss it with our international partners."
ON GREEK REFORMS:
"The political party leaders are expected to commit to the
second programme of the Greek government together with the EU
and the IMF."
"It is clear and evident that we need convincing and firm
commitments from all the leaders of the political forces... so
that there is a broad political backing of the new, second
programme for Greece."
ON GREEK DEBT TALKS:
"The talks between the private creditors ... and the Greek
government have progressed well and they are very close to an
agreement. It is certainly preferable to achieve an agreement in
the coming days, preferable to do so in January rather than in
February."
ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:
"A return to recovery and positive growth is likely to be
postponed to the second half of this year."
ON SITUATION IN HUNGARY:
"Hungary should in the near future take action to meet its
targets."
"It is essential that Hungary's fiscal policy is going to be
on a sustainable path."
"In all there is ample time to take action and ensure that
the fiscal targets are met in line with... the stability and
growth pact."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON GREECE:
"Greece must implement the agreed measures and reforms. And
of course all Greek parties must agree to the measures and a new
programme, independently of the upcoming election.
"The contribution of private creditors is about reaching
debt sustainability defined as 120 percent of GDP by 2020 as the
heads of state and governments decided last year. In the current
negotiations with private creditors we are still some way from
that.
"Of course it is clear the IMF has to be part of a second
package for Greece and so the talks will be continued in the
next days on that basis.
"The (EU-IMF) troika sometimes has the impression that not
everything agreed in the first programme has been implemented.
We told Greece clearly that what has not been implemented yet
must be implemented. It strengthens the confidence that what is
agreed is implemented.
"Without the commitment of all (parties) and without
assurance that independently of the outcome of elections the
commitment is valid, it would be irresponsible for me as finance
minister to sign."
ON TALKS ON PRIVATE SECTOR INVOLVEMENT IN GREECE:
"As long as we do not have debt sustainability, we do not
have a new programme.
"That (people saying this is my last offer) happens in every
bazaar. You do not need to be impressed by that. At least I do
not. I am a good negotiator but that does not intimidate me."
ON EFSF AFTER S&P DOWNGRADE:
"(EFSF CEO) Klaus Regling said that the EFSF was fully able
to act and anyway, the low reaction on capital markets show that
we reacted properly with certain calmness. The most important
was that we decided to get the ESM into place as quickly as
possible."
ON ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND:
"It will be a lot more trustworthy because of course nothing
convinces investors as much as when the euro zone member states
have paid capital into a stabilisation mechanism.
"We have the option in the treaty to pay in tranches more
quickly but the head of the Eurogroup said it is clear all
countries would have to agree to it. That may be a topic at the
meeting of heads of state and government. In any case, we are
ready to do it and we would welcome it if payments would be made
more quickly.
"The upper limit has been set at 500 billion euros, that is
no surprise. You know the heads of state and government will
check that again in March but the EFSF is fully capable of
acting and so is the ESM."
Two tranches of the five that were initially planned would be
useful this year.
ON "FISCAL COMPACT" TREATY:
"We are very confident that we will decide the fiscal
compact much quicker than the summit in December had planned,
when it set March as a timeline.
"There must be a tight link between the fiscal compact and
the ESM treaty as that is exactly where solidity and solidarity
come together, two sides of the same coin... That is sorted. In
terms of national debt brakes, it is about a very concrete
design, anchoring them in the national legal systems and a
control of that by the European Court of Justice, also with the
possibility of imposing fines.
"The agreement should be transposed into EU law as quickly
as possible. I use every opportunity to convince my British
colleague."
ON THE OUTLOOK:
"We are not over the hill but we have reason to feel
confirmed in the path we have taken. Reason to be confident we
are...solving the problems step by step, just like the
chancellor keeps saying.
"The more the rest of the world... sees that we are
implementing what is agreed and not just announcing things, the
more we win back trust."
Following are comments from earlier in Tuesday, before the
talks began:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON MONDAY'S MEETING OF EURO ZONE FINANCE MINISTERS:
"We made good progress but it's decisive we finished
negotiations on the ESM yesterday."
ON PROGRESS TO SOLVE THE EURO ZONE CRISIS:
"We're not over the hill but the auctions in the first weeks
of the year of Italian, Spanish and other countries' debt show
that we have reason to be confident that we're not just on the
right path but that we'll be continuing on this path
successfully this year."
ON THE FISCAL COMPACT:
"The goal remains that one day in the not too far future we
can put it into treaty law."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS
ON PRIVATE SECTOR PARTICIPATION IN A GREEK BAILOUT:
"We have the green light from the Eurogroup to close the
deal with the private sector in the next few days."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
ON GREECE'S FINANCIAL TROUBLES AND THE BAILOUT PLAN:
"We have to wait. Obviously Greece and the banks have to do
more in order to reach a sustainable debt level. A sustainable
debt level is a precondition for the next programme."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON THE GREEK POLITICAL PROCESS:
"We will only be able to finalise (the bailout plan)
positively when the governing party and the other parties
agree."
ON GREECE'S FISCAL PROGRESS:
"They have agreed on measures but expenditure has not really
decreased. We are not satisfied ... The political level in
Greece must know that we expect them to do more."
ON THE WIDER GREEK ECONOMY:
"I am sceptical, however, with regards to the implementation
of reforms that should bring growth in Greece."
ON PRIVATE SECTOR PARTICIPATION IN THE BAILOUT:
"I expect the private sector will certainly make a
significant contribution."
ON THE IDEA OF THE EFSF FUNCTIONING ALONGSIDE THE ESM:
"I think it would be possible to reach consensus on that."
