(Corrects to show Belgium first non-bailed out euro zone member
to fall back into recession)
* Belgian GDP -0.2 pct q/q in Q4, +0.9 pct yr/yr
* Economy contracted for second consecutive quarter
* Euro zone economy also expected to have contracted in Q4
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 Belgium fell back into
recession in the second half of last year, data showed on
Wednesday, the first euro zone member not subject to a bailout
programme to do so.
It paved the way for what is expected to be a very difficult
2012 for the 17-member bloc, both core economies and those in
the debt-ridden periphery.
Gross domestic product (GDP) in Belgium, the bloc's sixth
largest economy, shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter,
following a quarterly contraction of 0.1 percent in the
July-Sept period.
Two consecutive quarters of contraction is generally
accepted by economists as the minimum for an economy to be
considered in a recession.
Belgium is often cited as a harbinger of things to come in
Europe and many countries in the region are already sliding
towards recession, hit by the euro zone debt crisis and a wave
of austerity required to cure it.
Final quarter figures for the euro zone, which grew by 0.2
percent in the third quarter, will be published on Feb. 15.
Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are also due to
release their GDP estimates on that day. Spain said on Monday
its economy had shrunk in the fourth quarter.
Greece and Portugal, which with Ireland are being bailed out
by the European Union and others, are both struggling in
recession.
A Reuters poll in January predicted that the euro zone as a
whole will contract 0.3 percent in the coming year.
Economists said on Wednesday it had come as no surprise to
see Belgium's recession confirmed. Indeed the 0.2 percent
contraction was slightly better than some had expected.
Few also expect any improvement in the first three months of
2012, notably after the new Belgian government imposed austerity
measures in December designed to save 11.3 billion euros ($14.8
billion).
Private households in particular are downbeat, the consumer
sentiment index falling to a two-and-a-half year low in January.
"In order to sell the measures our politicians have had to
talk a different language ... They have to say the situation is
serious. Saying this makes people feel less comfortable," said
Etienne De Callatay, economist at Bank Degroof.
Economists broadly expected growth in the second quarter,
the rate dependent on the health of trade partners. Belgium is
among the most open economies in the world.
"There could be some upward potential coming from outside,"
said Steven Vanneste of BNP Paribas Fortis. "Financial tensions
are easing so I think the worst of the economic crisis should be
behind us. We see stabilisation right now but its still in a
very fragile state."
Year-on-year on Belgium grew 0.9 percent in the fourth
quarter for a 1.9 percent total growth in 2011.
($1 = 0.764 Euros)
