DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS, July 23 Consumer morale in the euro zone improved by more than expected in July, rising to its highest level in almost two years, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
Consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro jumped to -17.4 points in July from -18.8 points in June, beating market expectations for a rise to -18.30 points. The reading was the best since August 2011, when it stood at -16.8.
In the whole of the European Union, consumer confidence recovered even faster to -14.8 from -17.5 in June.
Improving consumer confidence follows on from better manufacturing data this week and points to a recovery in the second half of this year to pull the euro zone out of recession.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.