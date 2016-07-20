FRANKFURT, July 20 The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed in May while direct investments surged, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The 19-member currency bloc's adjusted current account surplus narrowed to 30.8 billion euros in May from 36.4 billion euros a month earlier while unadjusted direct investments rose to 36.8 billion euros from 7.9 billion euros in April.

Portfolio investments fell sharply to 9.9 billion euros from an exceptionally high 121.1 billion euros a month earlier.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus widened to 3.3 percent of the bloc's GDP from 2.8 percent a year earlier.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)