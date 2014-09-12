BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
MILAN, Italy, Sept 12 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday that new measures announced by the ECB should see the bank's balance sheet increase to around the size that it was at the start of 2012.
The ECB has committed to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds to help the stagnant euro zone economy as well as offering more cheap loans to banks targeted at boosting lending to companies.
As a result, "our balance sheet is expected to move towards the size it had at the start of 2012," Draghi told a news conference following a meeting of finance ministers in Milan.
He declined to give more details on its size. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Robin Emmott)
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Agriculture leaders including lawmakers from President Donald Trump's Republican Party on Thursday criticized his planned 21 percent cut to discretionary spending at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), saying it could take a toll on the rural communities that helped elect him last November.
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: