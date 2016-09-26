MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf moves little, Kuwait rises
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The euro zone economy is coping well with global uncertainty, such as Britain's vote to leave the European Union, even if the outlook for external demand has worsened, the president of the European Central Bank said on Monday.
"Incoming information continues to point to the euro area economy being resilient to global and political uncertainty, notably following the UK referendum outcome," Mario Draghi said at a hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels.
He added: "At the same time, the substantial weakening of the foreign demand outlook since June is expected to dampen export growth." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australia's biggest banks announced on Sunday a $1 billion ($754.6 million) investment in a new system to allow real-time transfers and payments as part of reforms aimed at appeasing public dissatisfaction with the financial system.