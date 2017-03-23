FRANKFURT, March 23 The economic recovery in the
euro zone is steadily firming and survey results point to robust
growth in the first quarter, despite ample global uncertainty,
the European Central Bank said in a regular economic bulletin on
Thursday.
"Incoming data, notably survey results, have increased the
Governing Council’s confidence that the ongoing economic
expansion will continue to firm and broaden," the ECB said.
"Surveys point to a robust growth momentum in the first quarter
of 2017."
But uncertainty remains "elevated" because of lack of
clarity regarding the new U.S. administration's policies, the
gradual rebalancing of the Chinese economy and the impact of
Brexit on growth inside and outside the European Union, the ECB
added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)