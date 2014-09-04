BRUSSELS, Sept 4 More time is needed to assess
the impact of the package of measures the European Central Bank
unveiled in June to stave off the risk of deflation, the
chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.
"The June package has not been given enough consideration in
our analysis and results of that June package, including the
TLTRO, the results are yet to take place. Let's evaluate that as
we go along," Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament's
economic and monetary committee.
In June, the ECB cut interest rates to new lows and unveiled
a four-year funding plan for banks -- so-called TLTROs -- the
first tranche of which goes on offer on Sept. 18. It also said
it would develop a plan to buy asset-backed securities (ABS).
(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)