FRANKFURT Nov 5 A rebound in the euro late last summer, coupled with further falls in the price of oil, partly explains a slowdown in euro zone inflation, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"Some of the loss of momentum in the pick-up in underlying inflation can be attributed to a recent strengthening in the euro exchange rate and the indirect effects of recent further declines in oil prices," the ECB said in its Economic Bulletin.

Consumer prices in the euro zone dipped 0.1 percent in September and were flat in October despite the ECB's 60-billion euros a month asset-purchase programme, which was launched in March with the aim of reviving inflation.

