BRUSSELS, March 14 Euro zone employment rose for
the first time in nearly three years in the last quarter of 2013
adding to signs of the bloc's gradual economic recovery, with
clear improvement also in the most troubled southern region.
Employment in the euro zone inched up 0.1 percent
quarter-quarter in the last three months of 2013 after staying
flat in the previous two quarters.
It was still 0.5 percent lower year-on-year, but the pace of
contraction slowed further from -0.8 percent in the third
quarter of 2013 and -1.1 in the second.
It was the first rise in employment in the euro zone since
the second quarter of 2011, the EU's statistics office Eurostat
said on Friday.
Spain, which has one of the highest unemployment rates in
Europe of around 26 percent, saw employment rise 0.6 percent on
the quarter.
Greece, where unemployment is around 28 percent of the
workforce, also saw a 0.2 percent rise in the number of people
with jobs in the last quarter of 2013.
Portugal, which is to exit its international bailout in
mid-year, showed a 0.7 percent rise in the number of employed
quarter-on-quarter and even a 0.5 percent year-on-year increase.