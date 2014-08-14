* Economy grew 0.1 pct qtr/qtr in Q2 * Recovery may be short lived due to sanctions * Minister warns sanctions will hit agriculture (Adds sanctions' impact, minister) By Jussi Rosendahl HELSINKI, Aug 14 Finland pulled out of recession in the second quarter but growth was negligible and dark clouds are gathering again as Russian sanctions could hit the economy in the coming months. The Finnish economy is one of the few in the euro zone with a triple-A credit rating, but it has been contracting for two years as key industries mobile phones and paper suffered from weak demand. The economy grew 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2014 from the previous three months, the statistics office said on Thursday, driven by growth in services. That marked the end of recession, defined as when the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters compared to the previous quarter. The recovery, however, could be short-lived. A tenth of Finnish exports go to Russia and nearly half of Finnish companies are being hurt by sanctions the European Union and Russia have imposed on each other over the Ukraine crisis, a survey by the Chamber of Commerce showed on Thursday. Agriculture Minister Petteri Orpo said that sanctions could cut around 0.5 percentage point from the country's GDP growth, which would mean the economy would contract as the government currently forecasts just 0.2 percent growth this year. Orpo added that the government was still calculating the impact on this year's gross domestic product. "This is a large blow for the whole (agriculture) sector," Orpo told journalists on Thursday. "Thousands of farms will be affected by this through lower prices in their already difficult economic situation, and there will be multiple effects for the economy." Finnish companies are major suppliers of milk and other dairy products to Russian supermarkets. As Finland will be one of the EU states hardest hit by trade embargoes imposed by Moscow in retaliation for EU sanctions, Helsinki last week requested a bilateral meeting with Russia. President Sauli Niinisto is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to try and find a way to defuse tensions over Ukraine although no breakthrough in the crisis is expected. Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday that the government is likely to cut its gross domestic product forecast for this year due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine. The finance ministry sees growth of 1.4 percent for next year, but economists said that would be very difficult to achieve. "(Russian) sanctions won't begin to have an impact until next year, and there will be indirect effects on the economy," Nordea economist Pasi Sorjonen said. "One percent growth next year looks rather challenging in this environment." Agriculture minister Orpo said Finland would seek to access money from the EU crisis fund to partially offset the impact of sanctions. (Editing by Susan Fenton)