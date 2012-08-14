BRUSSELS, Aug 14 Gross domestic product (GDP) in
the euro zone shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from
the previous three months, and by 0.4 percent compared with a
year earlier, the European statistics agency Eurostat said on
Tuesday.
Eurostat also revised upwards its estimate for the first
quarter's year-on-year change, saying that output had remained
flat rather than declining slightly as previously announced.
2012 2011
EURO ZONE Q2 POLL Q1 Q4 Q3
pct change q/q -0.2 -0.2* 0.0 -0.3 0.1
pct change y/y -0.4 -0.4** 0.0 0.7 1.3
EUROPEAN UNION
pct change q/q -0.2 0.0 -0.3 0.2
pct change y/y -0.2 0.1 0.8 1.4
* Reuters poll of 55 economists, range -0.7 to -0.1 pct
** Reuters poll of 42 economists, range -0.7 to -0.3 pct