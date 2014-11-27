PARIS Nov 27 Warning that Europe is falling
into a "stagnation trap", leading French and German economists
proposed a package of reforms and investment initiatives on
Thursday to revive growth in the euro zone's two biggest
economies.
The economist were commissioned to do the report by both
countries.
Henrik Enderlein, of Germany's Hertie School of Governance,
and Jean Pisani-Ferry, head of the France Strategie government
think-tank, offered an implicit trade-off between shaking up the
rigid French labour market and regulated professions, and a
public investment boost in creaking German infrastructure.
"The biggest danger we see right now is a period of window
dressing where lip service is paid to grand projects and
reforms, but no real steps are taken," they said, noting both
countries face elections in 2017 and there was no time to lose.
"Europe cannot afford to disappoint again, neither
economically nor politically," they said.
The reform proposals for France broadly mirrored measures
Economics Minister Emmanuel Macron has outlined to ease
constraints on employment and open sectors to more competition
without embracing more radical ideas such as scrapping the
35-hour work week or cutting unemployment benefits.
However, although Macron and his German counterpart Sigmar
Gabriel commissioned the report, the French ministry distanced
itself in advance from the findings, stressing it was not a
government reform plan and the proposals were not binding.
The report called for French wage negotiations to cover a
three-year period, as in Germany, rather than being annual; for
companies in difficulty to have more scope to negotiate with
unions on short-time working, pay and jobs; and to make the cost
of layoffs more predictable and remove legal delays.
It said the unemployment insurance system was not working
but it did not propose specific changes. It also said France
should aim to bring public spending below 50 percent of gross
domestic product from 56.5 percent in 2014, but set no deadline.
It recommended linking increases in France's minimum wage to
productivity gains instead of the average wage rise.
GERMANY CHANGES
As for Germany, while apparently more successful, it faces
serious long-term challenges due to a rapidly ageing and
shrinking population and protracted underinvestment, the authors
said. Berlin should do more to promote full-time employment for
women and prepare for a large inflow of migrants to staff
factories and offices.
"In contrast to France, where reforms are urgent and
specific, the German reform needs are more fundamental in
nature, requiring societal transformation and will likely need
considerable time for implementation," they said.
They advocated a point system to attract skilled migrants
and an automatic right to a work permit for anyone with a German
higher education degree.
The German government should have a rule obliging it to
adopt a consistent balance-sheet approach to public finances
with a minimum threshold for investments, they said.
Berlin should boost public investment by 24 billion euros in
the next three years - more than twice the government's planned
figure - and create a "German Future Fund" of federal, state and
municipal authorities to drive public-private partnerships in
energy, digital and transport projects.
The report also suggested setting a price corridor for
carbon, with minimum and maximum levels, to fix the EU's broken
emissions trading system and create incentives to accelerate the
transition to renewable energy sources by replacing old plant.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Paul
Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)