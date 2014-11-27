(Refiles to fix formatting glitch. No changes to text.)
By Paul Taylor and Ingrid Melander
PARIS Nov 27 Warning that Europe risks a
"stagnation trap", leading French and German economists proposed
reforms and investments to revive growth in the euro zone's two
biggest economies, but Berlin swiftly dismissed a key proposal
to boost its public investment.
Henrik Enderlein, of Germany's Hertie School of Governance,
and Jean Pisani-Ferry, head of the France Strategie government
think-tank, offered an implicit trade-off between shaking up the
rigid French labour market and regulated professions, and a
public investment boost in creaking German infrastructure.
"The biggest danger we see right now is a period of window
dressing where lip service is paid to grand projects and
reforms, but no real steps are taken," they said, noting both
countries face elections in 2017 and there was no time to lose.
"Europe cannot afford to disappoint again, neither
economically nor politically," they said.
Both countries' economy ministers backed the proposed reform
drive, but Germany's Sigmar Gabriel rejected the call for Berlin
to boost public investment by 24 billion euros over three years,
more than twice the government's planned figure.
"I don't think that on top of the 10 billion already
announced, we could in the short term do twice as much. I really
can't see that happening," Gabriel told a news conference with
his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. "In Germany the real
problem is a lack of private investment."
Berlin's planned investment uplift is far less than what
leading economists and mayors of German cities say is needed to
upgrade public energy, digital and transport networks.
Both ministers said they would look into making national
contributions to the European Commission's 300-billion euro
investment plan announced on Wednesday, but neither made a
specific pledge. Gabriel said German funds could go through
state development bank KfW.
The authors proposed setting a floor and a ceiling for the
carbon price to repair the European Union's broken emissions
trading system and create incentives to invest in the transition
to renewable energy and replace old power plants.
FRENCH BACKING
The reform proposals for France broadly mirrored measures
Economics Minister Emmanuel Macron has outlined to ease
constraints on employment and open sectors to more competition
without embracing more radical ideas such as scrapping the
35-hour work week or cutting unemployment benefits.
Macron broadly backed the report but rejected proposals to
switch from annual to three-yearly wage negotiations in France,
as in Germany, or to link increases in the statutory minimum
wage to productivity gains instead of the average wage rise.
As for Germany, while apparently more successful, it faces
long-term challenges due to a rapidly ageing population and
protracted underinvestment, the authors said. Berlin should do
more to promote employment for women and prepare for inflow of
migrants to keep its industry and services running.
"In contrast to France, where reforms are urgent and
specific, the German reform needs are more fundamental in
nature, requiring societal transformation and will likely need
considerable time for implementation," they said.
They advocated a points system to attract skilled migrants
and an automatic right to a work permit for anyone with a German
higher education degree.
Berlin should have a rule obliging it to adopt a consistent
balance-sheet approach to public finances with a minimum
threshold for investments, they said.
Stressing bipartisan reluctance to embark on more public
spending, Gabriel quipped: "In Germany there is the well-known
saying that for the Germans, the desire to save on taxes is
stronger than the desire to have sex."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Paul Taylor)