BRUSSELS Nov 5 France will have a headline
budget deficit above the limits set by EU ministers in 2017
although its fiscal outlook will improve over the next two
years, European Commission's economic forecasts showed on
Thursday.
The euro zone's second biggest economy will also miss all
its structural budget improvement targets set by EU finance
ministers under a disciplinary procedure against Paris, the
Commission forecast.
France's deficit will be at 3.8 percent of gross domestic
product in 2015, confirming its downward path from the 5 percent
average in the years between 2007 and 2011, when the financial
crisis first hit the euro zone.
Helped by accelerating economic growth, France's deficit
will further decrease to 3.4 percent next year, in line with the
target set by EU finance ministers.
But unless Paris changes policies, its headline budget
deficit in 2017 will only fall to 3.3 percent, compared with a
2.8 percent target, the EU executive forecast.
Apart from the headline deficit, EU rules put emphasis on
the structural adjustment of a government's budget, because it
shows improvement or deterioration after stripping out the
effects of the business cycle and one-off flows.
EU ministers asked France in March to reduce its structural
budget deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP in 2015, 0.8 percent in
2016 and 0.9 percent in 2017.
But the structural improvement will be only 0.1 percent this
year, 0.3 percent in 2016 and there will be a deterioration of
0.2 percent in 2017, the Commission forecast on Thursday.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing
by Philip Blenkinsop)